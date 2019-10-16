Lady Warriors fall in Central Ill. Conference action against St. Teresa

By Lenny Sementi

Head volleyball coach Lydia Miller’s squad opened the week with a victory over University High at the historic Kinney Gym in Urbana on Monday, October 7, but dropped just its second league loss of the year falling to Central Illinois Conference foe St. Teresa a few nights later in Tuscola on Thursday.

Sophomore outside hitter Katie Dean erupted for six kills in the first set verse University High and improved on that in the second set posting eight more kills to her stat line producing a career high 14-kills in the 25-9, 25-17 win. Her sister Karli was next up at the net for coach Miller pounding home seven kills, including three kills that highlighted a seven-point run in game one. The duo also donated three blocks, three digs, two assists and eight service points to the cause.

Feeding the two-headed monster at the net was senior setter Maddie Green. Green did a little bit of everything setting 24-kills, digging out five saves, blocking one ball all while also posting six service points including one ace. Grace Voyles was tops in the ace column for the Warriors delivering three aces for the black and gold. Jessie Martin led all on defense finding her way to seven digs. Next up was Reagan Wyrich with five digs followed by Kendyl Ring with three digs and Marissa Russo with two digs. Ring and Russo were strong up front also combining for five kills, posting three and two respectively.

It was different story a few evenings later on Thursday as St. Teresa edged the Warriors in a thrilling game one 22-25 before riding a pair of four point runs to a 14-25 win in set two capturing the CIC match victory. It was just the second loss in the CIC for the Warriors as they fall to 13-10 overall and 3-2 in the league.

Juniors Hope Dietrich, Ring and Martin filled in for injured defensive-specialist Kyra Moyer each adding five digs to the stat sheet. Ring showed her versatility swinging her way to a team best four kills in the match. The Dean sisters also each accounted for four kills a piece as Green set 11-assists in the two game skirmish. Amelia Bosch provided some punch in the front row netting two kills and a team best two blocks.

It was the same in the preliminary match as Tuscola posted win number three on the year beating Uni High 25-7, 25-7 on Monday before dropping the first two sets to St. T on Thursday 15-25, 19-25 on Thursday moving to 13-6 overall and 1-4 in the CIC.

Catch the Lady Warriors on their home floor as they host Westville on Monday and Meridian in a CIC showdown on Thursday the 14th.