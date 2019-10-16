Joseph John Kappes, age 94, died peacefully Saturday afternoon (Oct. 12, 2019) in the house where he was born. He was born April 6, 1925 to John and Susan (Labert) Kappes, he married Babara Jane Page of Villa Grove on January 24, 1953. Joe was a farmer in the Pesotum area his entire life, except for service in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. He saw combat in the Korean War. For many years during the farming off-season he worked at Prairie Gardens in Champaign building displays and fixing equipment. He enjoyed going to auctions and was a regular fixture at the Bement auction every Sunday. He once brought home a box of pink dishes from an auction leading to he and his wife Barbara’s passion of collecting Depression Era Glassware. He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings. Survivors include his wife Barbara of 66 years; four children, Theodore Kappes of Tolono, Katie Kappes of Tolono, Sandra (Ricky Cummings) Kappes of Urbana, and Steve (Gina) Kappes of Cary, NC, two grandchildren Kevin and John Kappes of Cary, NC. No funeral services will be held. Memorials donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society.