Dorothy Yallaly Boyd died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:05 a.m. She was 91 years old. Dorothy was born October 30, 1927 to William and Clara Niermann in Prairie du Rocher, IL. As a child, she attended a one-room schoolhouse along the “bottoms” of the Mississippi River near Prairie du Rocher, IL. She often joked about having skipped a grade as she was the only one in her class that particular year. Her teacher told her she was “smart enough” to move up to the next grade level. Her formal education ended after 7 years of schooling.

Dorothy lost her mother at the age of 13. She worked for a short time in St. Louis during World War II but after her sister married, she returned home at the request of her father to cook and do household chores. She married William A. Yallaly (Bill) on October 8, 1949. For several years, Bill worked and farmed in southern Illinois during which time 3 children were born – Michael, Craig, and Patricia. In the fall of 1956, the family moved to Villa Grove, IL where Bill opened a Western Auto store on Main Street next to Weaver’s Restaurant. During this time, Martha and Janet were born. In 1963, Bill and Dorothy purchased Tohill’s Hardware & Furniture Store at 23 North Main. Eventually Bill and Dorothy moved the furniture portion of the business to the former bowling alley, establishing Yallaly’s Furniture Store (1977 – 1992). Bill Yallaly died in 2004. Dorothy later married Thomas Boyd of St. Genevieve, MO. He died in 2011.

Dorothy worked alongside her husband in the hardware and furniture store for over 35 years. She cooked every holiday for her family even as it grew to a large number. Her home was the common place where the family always united. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, golfing, dancing and playing cards. Commitment to efficiency and a hard-driven work ethic were her hallmarks. Her entire life was a testament to the resolve of accomplishing what needed to be accomplished. Her undeterred Catholic faith brought her through many hardships and much joy. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove, IL and later, St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Champaign, IL.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Yallaly; her second husband, Thomas Boyd; one sister, Hortense (Ernest) Roy; and two brothers – Wilfred and John Niermann. She is survived by two sons – Michael (Cathy) Yallaly of Villa Grove and Craig (Susan) Yallaly of Mattoon and three daughters – Patricia (Bob) Snider of Tuscola, Dr. Martha Yallaly of Champaign, and Janet (John) Carmack of Villa Grove. Other survivors include three brothers – Earl (Evola) Niermann of Waterloo IL, Robert (Elizabeth) Niermann of O’Fallon IL, and Ken (Barbara) Niermann of Red Bud IL. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Visitation service was held at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. The funeral Mass was held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove, IL with Father David Yallaly officiating. Internment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pesotum, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Cannons Regular of St. John Cantius, Chicago, IL where Dorothy’s grandson, David, was recently ordained a Catholic priest. Memorials may also be made to the ALS Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Carriage Crossing Senior Living at Arcola, IL for their care, attention, and friendship to Dorothy and her family.