Senior setter Maddie Green strong on third place effort at Paris Initve

By: Lenny Sementi

Senior setter Maddie Green traveled to the Paris Invite for the final time in her high school career and made the most of her trips southeast this past Saturday. Tuscola volleyball’s setter delivered 58-assists in a three match outing, helping the Warriors to a third place finish upending the Chrisman team in straight sets 25-14, 25-23 to end the day with a victory. Her two favorite targets share the same last name. The Dean sisters patrolled the net all day long delivering a combined 43-kills in three matches.

Defensively, senior and third-year varsity player Kyra Moyer carried the day accounting for a team high twenty-five saves from her defensive specialist position. She was also strong at the service line accumulating 15-service points on the day. Moyer’s totals included six aces all in coach Lydia Millers squads opening round 25-19, 25-20 two set sweep of Martinsville. Green provided three aces as well and also found her way to three kills and three digs.

The elder Dean, Karli was big up front in match one. Pounding out seven of her twenty-one kills on the day kick starting five point runs in both sets with big swings at the net. Reagan Wyrich came up with a big kill in game two and also dug out two balls in the match. Amelia Bosch was next in line with six kills in the match followed by Kate Dean who tallied four of her tourney high twenty-two kills in the match verse Martinsville. Karli was next in line with twenty-one kills in the tourney followed by Bosch who added sixteen kills to her season stat sheet. Bosch was also tops in the block department notching a team high six.

Green found the Dean sisters fifteen times in the second match in a thrilling three set loss to perennial power Tri-County. The Titans avenged a loss to the Warriors earlier in the year rebounding from a 25-16 set one loss with back to back (16-25, 11-15) wins in the final two sets to earn a spot in the championship match. Both Green and Moyer collected a few bumps and bruises diving their way eight digs a piece. Early runs in games two and three put the Titans in the drivers seat despite a well-balanced offensive and defensive effort from the Warriors. Martin fueled a few Warrior runs in games one and three serving up a match and career high five aces while Grace Voyles and Hope Dietrich combined for twelve saves. Martin ended the day with seven aces, and sixteen digs. Dietrich notched sixteen digs at Paris while Kendyl Ring delivered five kills and seven digs during the seven set outing.

Tuscola posted a seven point run in game one on the backs of the Deans and Green. Green posted a tourney high in the third place skirmish against Chrisman setting twenty-two assists in the two game sweep. She found the Dean’s for fifteen of those kills. Bosch and Ring combined for another five kills securing the win at the net for coach Miller. Karli Dean was a jack-of-all-trades in the final outing of the day accounting for eight kills, two blocks, two digs and five service points. Kate did her damage up front against the Lady Red Birds coming thru with thirteen points at the net on eleven kills and two blocks. Moyer patrolled the back row hustling her way to a tourney high eleven saves. Wyrich stood tall behind the ten-foot line as well passing the ball to Green seven times in the match.

Laney Cummings and Kerri Pierce got into the act as well totaling a combined one ace, six digs and five assists. Tuscola entered the tourney at 10-8 on the year and left with third place hardware and a 12-9 record overall.