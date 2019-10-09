Odd Market Returns to Tuscola to Bring Local Artists Together for a Cause

It’s back! Featuring over 35 vendors, Odd Market, the single-day art event organized by the Odd Fellows, hits Tuscola on Oct. 12 with a lineup of quirky art, live music and great food. And oddly enough, this event is 100-percent volunteer run, with all proceeds going to charity.

Tuscola Odd Fellows Lodge #316 is made up of many artists and creative folks, so hosting an art market is right up their alley as a way to raise money to help the community. The proceeds of this event will go directly to the lodge, which has donated to various groups in the past, such as the Children’s Advocacy Center Of East Central Illinois, Camp Coco (Children’s Oncology Camp Organization) and animal rescue Hospice Hearts.

The Odd Market is slated to have more than 35 of the region’s most exciting artists and handmade vendors with many returning from previous Odd Markets as well as many new faces and regional favorites. Lunch will be served up by downtown Tuscola’s newest business, Cast Iron Pub. After Curfew headlines the musical acts, with performances by Sweet Oblivion, Todd Hazelrigg and Jeri King. Shayne the Magi brings his sideshow stunts, too!

Odd Market will be held at the Tuscola Community Building at 122 W. North Central Ave., Saturday Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

More information is available at facebook.com/TuscolaOddmarket or by emailing tuscolaoddfellows@gmail.com.