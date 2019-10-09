Nancy L. Bosch, 82, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:46 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

A rosary was recited at 4:00 p.m. with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL

Nancy was born on October 29, 1936 in Douglas County, IL, the daughter of John and Cleta Lecher Cler. She married Harold M. Bosch on January 10, 1959 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Terasa (Robert) Smith of Hampton, GA, Michael (Mindi) Bosch of Tuscola, Todd (Shawna) Bosch of Tuscola, Phil (Denise) Bosch of Tuscola, Carrie (Greg) Boyce of Wentzville, MO, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sister: Phyllis Rund of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Joyce Butler and Lucinda “Cindy” Rogers.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Nancy graduated from the Tuscola Community High School in 1954 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She formerly worked at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, Jarman Memorial Hospital, Tuscola and for Dr. Walter Steiner.

In 1980, Nancy began working as a substitute rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service and retired in January 2000, with 20 years of service, the last 9 years she was the full-time carrier on Rural Route 2, Tuscola.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, flower and rock gardening.

