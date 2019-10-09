Banta strikes gold at CIC conference

By: Lenny Sementi

Senior girls golfer Laney Banta went mining last Tuesday October 1st. The long-ball hitter battled the heat and a host of strong golfers and beat them all striking gold at the Central Illinois Conference league tournament. Banta beat her nearest competitor by 4-strokes capturing Medalist Honors and ended her day with firing a 18-hole career best 99 on the links at Mowequa Country Club.

Banta, who has been Tuscola’s number one all season long, pared 3-holes on the front nine en-route to a 47 going out, separating herself from the field and then fired a 52 on her way in holding onto the lead and securing first place hardware and all conference accolades. Next up on the scoring list for head golf coach Doug Bauer was freshman Marley Good. Good also penciled the best 18-hole score of her career carding a 107 to take fourth place overall out of 25-golfers earning all CIC honors as well.

Classmate MaKenna Fiscus ended her day in the three hole for coach Bauer and his second place Lady Warriors. Fiscus toured the course in 117-strokes for a top ten finish landing in ninth overall. Ella Boyer was just 3-strokes back taking thirteenth overall. Tuscola came up just 3-strokes short of a team title finishing behind just Decatur St Teresa.

Bauer’s boys ended their day in sixth place in the 8-school league with sophomore Jaden Gaines leading the way. The Warriors were just 3-strokes out of third place thanks to Gaines’ carding a 101. Landon Banta was in the two spot for the coach and just one stroke back of Gaines taking 21stout over 35-golfers. Braden Boyer held down the three hole firing a 105 while Tyler Bialeschki rounded out the scoring with a 106. Cory Dunn served as the Warriors alternate.

Both teams kick off the post season this week at Shelbyville’s challenging Eagle Creek Golf Club. The long hilly course will host the boys first on Monday October 7thand then open their doors to the girls on Thursday the 10th.