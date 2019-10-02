Mary Johnson

Mary Elizabeth (Grimes) Johnson, 100, of Tuscola, passed away at 5:06 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial services were Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Tuscola First Christian Church. The Rev. Les Evans and Rev. Mike Johnson officiated.

Mary was born on March 31, 1919 in Warren County, Ind. She was a daughter of George M. and Martha “Mattie” (Stewart) Grimes. She married Charles N. Johnson on Oct. 5, 1939 in Farmer City. He passed away on Dec. 3, 1983.

She is survived by four children, Debbie Davis of Tuscola, Mike Johnson and his wife Glenna of Lafayette, Ind., Abby Dowling and her husband Jack of Effingham, and David M. Johnson of Tuscola; a daughter-in-law, Christine Johnson of Tuscola; 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Timothy G. Johnson and two brothers, Morrison and Stanley Grimes.

Mary was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church.

She had been a Legal Secretary for Dobbins, Dobbins and Thomas in Champaign. She was a bookkeeper for Dr. Nowlin in Farmer City and she retired in 1982 head Secretary for Newton High School.

Mary played the piano and the organ. She gave lessons for many years and always played for the church where her husband was serving as pastor.

Memorials may be made to the Tuscola First Christian Church.