Ella “Marie” Duzan died peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind., at the age of 85.

Marie was born on Aug. 30, 1934 in Hugo, to William “Bus” Lough and Agnes Kathleen Moore Lough. She married Jerry, her high school sweetheart on Sept. 27, 1952. Marie stayed at home to raise her two children until she went to nursing school in 1966 at Lake Land College School of Nursing, graduating as an LPN at the top of her class. She worked at the old Charleston hospital, and then for Dr. Will Schubert and Dr. Charles Maris and at Lincoln Land Visiting Nurses.

Marie was an avid painter and specifically enjoyed painting on rocks. Many in Oakland will remember her rock “Nome” village. Marie also enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, trips to Walnut Point to look for deer, and time with her family.

Marie is survived by her husband Jerold “Jerry” Lee Duzan; children Douglas “Doug” Duzan (Sandy) and Vicki Havel (Bob); grandchildren Leesa Marie Sadtler (Logan) and Robert Havel (Shannon); great-grandchildren Haylee Marie Sadtler (4), Claire Sadtler (2.5) and Adalyn Havel (1) and sister Doris “Pookey” Birkner. She is preceded in death by her brother Charles “Duke” Lough of Camargo and her parents William “Bus” and Agnes Lough.

A Celebration of Life was Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland. Visitation was prior to the service. All were welcome to attend and celebrate Marie’s life. Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Walnut Point State Park or the Oakland United Methodist Church.

