Marjorie “Marge” Conn, 91, of Tuscola, passed away at 2:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 9-11 a.m., with the funeral services at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola. The Rev. Terri Haas and Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiated. Burial followed at the Arthur Cemetery.

Marge was born Oct. 20, 1927 in Douglas County, the daughter of Pearl Brian Shaw and Ruth Key Flood Shaw. Marge married, the love of her life, Mark G. Conn on May 18, 1946 in Tuscola. They were married 63 years. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2009.

Survivors are her son: Dennis B. Conn of Tuscola; granddaughter Tracy L. Bovee of Normal; grandson Eliot D. Conn and wife Valerie of Champaign; three great-grandsons Aidan, Jace, and Liam Bovee of Normal; and a brother Marvin Shaw and wife Helen of Kingman, Ind.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark, sister Shirley Schrock, and brothers Jim Flood and Joseph Shaw.

Marge graduated from Arthur High School in 1946. Later she became a real estate agent in Douglas County. She also owned and operated The Spinning Wheel Fabric Shop in Tuscola and retired in 1981.

Marge was the first woman President of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce in 1978-1979. She was awarded Outstanding Business Woman of the Year in 1974. Marge was an active member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church, the Chapel Sunday School Class, and the United Methodist Women. Other activities included being a member of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club, the Tuscola Moose, the Tuscola Woman’s Club and the Douglas County Museum.

One of her most enjoyable, supportive and fulfilling experiences was being Queen Mum of the Red Hat Lady Bugs for over fourteen years. This group of Red Hat Lady Bug women laughed and shared many adventures together.

Marge’s most cherished moments are those that included being with family and friends. Marge was an avid Cubs fan.

Memorials may be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church or SAM Food Pantry.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com.