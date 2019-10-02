Douglas County Museum’s Fall Cemetery Walk set for October 19

Mark your calendars for Douglas County Museum’s fall cemetery walk on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, 1000 E. Southline Rd. from 3PM – 6PM.

Along your guided walk, you will meet various people in the cemetery who will tell you their story. Your tour guide will tell you more stories and give you background information on the cemetery itself and various symbols found on gravestones.

Students from the Tuscola High School Drama Department and various community actors and actresses will be portraying various people along the way.

The walks are scheduled to start at 3:00, 4:00, and 5:00 pm and will last approximately an hour.

To reserve your spot, sign up at the museum beforehand (anytime during normal business hours) or you can sign up at the event. The cost to take the tour is $5.00 for non-members and it’s free for members of the museum.

Please contact the museum for further details.