Chester Strohecker

Chester Canfield Strohecker, Jr., 92, of Arthur died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 1:34 a.m. in his home.

He was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Freeport. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Chester married Virginia Frazier in Alton on June 18, 1950; she survives.

Chester received a B.S. in Chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He was employed as an engineer at U.S.I. Chemical Corp. in Tuscola and later by Mobil Chemical Division, Edison, N.J.

Besides his wife, Virginia Strohecker of Arthur, he is survived by five daughters: Jane (Richard) Huebner; Kendall (Tim) Waller; Nancy (Don) Strohecker; Dale (Bruce) Blew; Ginny (Michael) Cox; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Shoene and Thom; both parents; a brother; and two sisters.

Chester was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Champaign-Urbana Church.

There will be a memorial service 11 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019 at the UU Church, 309 W. Green St., in Urbana. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to National Parks and Conservation Association; UU Champaign-Urbana Church; or Non-profit Veterans organizations.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.