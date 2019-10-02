Back in the Day

10 YEARS AGO

Oct. 7, 2009

Susan Hall and Becky Kappes of Becky’s Buddies Relay For Life team accepted an award for the fundraising prowess at this year’s Illinois Relay For Life summit in Itasca.

SAM Food Pantry volunteer Betsy Stuerke accepted a $200 check from TCHS Student Council members Cori Ponder and Elizabeth Bosch. The monetary donation was based on what Student Council received in admission donations from community members for the variety show during homecoming. Two large tubs of food were also collected and donated to the food pantry, thanks to the generosity of the Tuscola community.

The new and continuing officers of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club were installed at the club’s regular meeting on Sept. 28. They will serve 12 months from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2010. Members included Jaci Manzella, vice president; Candy Hudson, treasurer; Wayne Ward, secretary; Mike Damler, president-elect; and Kevin Nolan, president.

Larry B. Skinner of Newman announced his candidacy for the office of sheriff of Douglas County. He is an active member of the FFA Alumni, Tuscola Rotary, Sons of American Legion, and US Trotting Association.

20 YEARS AGO

Oct. 5, 1999

Seniors Beau Wilson and Amy Hettinger were crowned king and queen of the 1999 TCHS Homecoming festivities Saturday evening. The high school gym was decked out for the “Under the Sea” theme. Longtime school board member Al Borries was the grand marshal for the Homecoming parade on Friday afternoon.

Former Douglas County Sheriff Chub Conner was testing the local political waters for a possible run against Tom Johnson as state representative for the 104th district.

Field and combine fires were being fought on an almost daily basis by area farmers and firefighters lately due to dry field conditions. Total losses ranged in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Steve Pangburn ran away from the pack in the boys division of a recent cross country meet, touring the three-mile course in 17:13, while teammate David Hays came in second place with a time of 17:42.

Tuscola’s defense shut down the Cerro Gordo passing attack in a 21-12 Homecoming victory Friday night. Jared Vandeventer caught five passes for 98 yards, while Kenny Hogue led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 23 carries and was the leading tackler with six solos and seven assists.

30 YEARS AGO

Oct. 2, 1989

A survey of Jarman Hospital employees, taken about the same time the hospitals financial crisis came to light, revealed most were happy with their jobs, the management of the facility, and the quality of care the hospital was providing.

King Dad, Bob Hance of Tuscola, was awarded his royal crown during the halftime festivities at the University of Illinois Dads Day game. Hance’s daughter Mary, a 1986 TCHS grad and a senior at Illinois, wrote the essay that won the crown for her father.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency gave public praise to Bill and Irene Rogers of Rogers Floral Shop for the floral arrangements they created that were used in a “Floral Displays of the 1850’s” at Springfield’s Old State Capital historic site.

The TCHS volleyball team was seeded first in the upcoming IHSA regional tourney, following a 15-11, 15-11 victory over Lovington. Four Tucola players – Tisha Little, Kristy Leamon, Elizabeth Spomer, and Sarah Coatney- were named to the Lovington All-Tournament Team based on their performances.

40 YEARS AGO

Oct. 4, 1979

Grocery shopping at Tuscola IGA would be a new experience in 1980, according to owners Vic Buraglio and Jerry Reynolds. The store was undergoing an extensive remodeling project to house a Tuscola National Bank branch facility and to install UPC scanning technologies.

Four employees of Cabot Corporation were injured in a mechanical accident at the silicon-tetrachloride plant. Paul Kohlbecker and Gary Phillips were treated and released, while Doug West and Glenn Crist were admitted to Jarman Hospital for further treatment and observation.

A sweet victory over Unity had its bitter side, as the Tuscola Warriors lost two key players, Mark Murray and Steve Kalmar, to injuries en route to the win over the Rockets.

50 YEARS AGO

Oct. 2, 1969

The Tuscola City Police were kept busy this past week investigating seven traffic accidents in as many days. Injuries were few but damages were estimated at several thousand dollars.

John L. Bozarth of Tuscola is one of 37 University of Illinois architectural students studying in Europe for one semester.

Selected to serve on the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Douglas County Committee were Ray Wax, Newman; J.B. Roberts, Sargent Township, vice chairman; and William Dilliner, Arcola, member.

Bill Kibler, Tuscola, announced that the Tuscola Oakland IGA chain has purchased the Arcola store from Shelbyville corporation.

The Tuscola Woman’s Club’s first meeting of the year had a “get acquainted” theme. Mrs. Edward Wetzel, club president presided. Debbie Allen and Barbara Kellogg provided the music.

Debby Lyons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Lyons of Tuscola, was recently initiated as a pledge into Sigma Kappa sorority at Eastern Illinois University.