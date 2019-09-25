Warriors tee it up at home under leads by Brody Good, Makenna Fiscus

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s golf team teed up against four other teams this past week at Iron Horse Golf Club and mother-nature heated it up for all involved. Coach Doug Bauer’s boys’ squad secured third overall with a 202 finishing behind Oakwood and Shelbyville and in front of Tri-County and Decatur St. Teresa while the girls fell to the Lady Rams.

Leading the way with a 47 for the boys was Brody Good thanks to a pair of pars. Next up was Jayden Gaines in 11th overall with a 49. Brayden Boyer was two strokes and two places back in 13th, while Tyler Bialeschki rounded out the team scoring firing a 55.

Freshman MaKenna Fiscus wasn’t at her best but still found a way to secure the top spot for the Warriors carding a 54 to take second overall for the girls. Lainey Banta and Marley Good were both three strokes back with a 57’s tying for fifth, while Ella Boyer rounded out the scoring placing 12th.

The boys kick off homecoming week traveling to Champaign for the Maroon Invite on Monday the 23rd before hosting girls and boys from St. Teresa, Sullivan and Tri-Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Iron Horse Golf Club.