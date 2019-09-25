VGHS weekly sports wrap: Volleyball splits week, Football gifts coach win

Volleyball

Swamped by Storm

Reagan Cheely had 4 blocks and Jordyn Ray had seven digs, but the Blue Devils fell to Salt Fork in straight sets, 23-35, 22-25 on Sept. 16.

Weather second storm in a week

Madie Burwell hammered five kills, and Molly Mixell and Kyleigh Block had three each as VG pulled out the straight set win over Sangamon Valley, 25-14, 26-24. Block also served up two aces, while Reagan Cheely had two aces and two blocks for the Blue Devils.

Football

The VGH Blue Devils scored early and often in a 54-14 win over Sangamon Valley on Friday, Sept. 20. The team, who serenaded Coach Dan Hennessey with birthday wishes at mid field after the game, got three touchdown passes from Blake Smith (4-4 for 74 yards) to power the offense. Carson Howard made the most of his two receptions, hauling in 24- and 32-yard scoring strikes. Smith also connected with Ierik Sorenson for a 15-yard TD and added a 3-yard TD run as the Blue Devils took a 27-6 lead after one quarter. Kehm Shirley led the Blue Devil rushing attack with 106 yards on nine carries, including a 22-yard TD scamper, which extended the VGH lead to 40-6 at the half. Ezra Ely capped the first Villa Grove Heritage drive of the second half with a 10-yard TD run with 8:40 left in the third, setting the running clock in motion for the remainder of the contest. Freshman Luke Zimmerman capped the VGH scoring with a 31-yard run to set the score at 54-6 with 5:26 remaining before SV was able to cross the goal

The defense stood strong, only allowing scores on the Storm’s first and last possessions of the contest. Jack Benschneider recovered a pooch kick in the first half, which led to a touchdown, and Tyler Wilson jumped on a fumble in the fourth quarter, which also led to a score. Villa Grove Heritage is back in action at Russ Ghere Field on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. for their annual homecoming contest.

JFL Heavyweights

The undefeated VGH heavyweight squad defeated Sullivan Okaw Valley 34-0 on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Devils unleashed a punishing rushing attack on the Redskins, as Layne Rund led the way with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Rund also fired a 24-yard scoring strike to Braydon Dowler. Gunner Cline chipped in 116 yards, including an electrifying 60-yard touchdown of his own, and Alex Jensen had 72 yards rushing and also scored, plowing his way in from the 6.

Defensively, the Devils intercepted five passes, led by Austin Evans, who pilfered two errant SOV throws. Jaxon Wilson, Jonathan Kiser and Alex Jensen also had INT’s for the Blue Devils. Gunner Cline tallied nine stops, and Kyle Krause had three tackles for loss for VGH.