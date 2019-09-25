Lady Warrior Volleyball starts new streak running off fourth straight win

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Lydia Millers volleyball team ran off five in a row to open the season before dropping a match and are streaking again running off the fourth win in a row with a pair of two set sweeps last week. They opened up on Monday the 16th with a dominating 25-14, 25-20 victory over Chrisman at home and then traveled west for a win in their Central Illinois Conference opener running past Clinton 25-16, 25-14 moving to 8-5 overall on the season and 1-0 in the league.

Senior setter Maddie Green was on point delivering a match high and season high 15 assists in the two game skirmish against Chrisman. She fueled a pair of five-point runs in game finding Karli Dean three times at the net for kills. Dean led all with nine kills in the match. Dean’s sister Katie added a pair of kills in each set, but it was sophomore Amelia Bosch who stole the show in game two. Bosch pounded out three of her six kills in the second contest, connecting with Green twice and junior setter Jessie Martin once.

Green also controlled the pace at the net dinking the ball behind the blockers for a pair of kills. Defensively libero Kyra Moyer owned the back row finding her way to seven saves while also serving her way to six service points, including two aces. Kendyl Ring collected a few bumps and bruises diving her way to four saves.

It was the same scenario a few nights later on Thursday the 19th as Green and Martin shared the wealth combining for 22 assists, feeding the Deans for a combined 15 kills and Bosch for six kills. In all, the two setters found six different hitters in front row as Ring, Reagen Wyrich and Marissa Russo all added kills to the stat sheet. Green was strong in the back row also posting nine digs to her season stat sheet, but it was Moyer who topped the save list with 12 to her credit.

Tuscola ran out to big leads in both sets and never looked back. Karli Dean delivered three kills early in game one en-route to an eight-kill evening, while little sis Katie pounded out a 4 of her 7 kills in set two.

Ring and Martin each notched an ace and five service points, while combining for 10 digs. Senior Grace Voyles accounted for four digs all in the second skirmish. Miller’s JV crew dropped just their second match of the year falling 18-25, 24-26 to the Maroons moving to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in the CIC. They opened the week with that sixth win beating Chrisman in two games 25-19, 25-18.

Miller’s squad welcomes perennial CIC power Shelbyville on Tuesday this week before traveling to Central A&M on Thursday for a date with the Lady Raiders.