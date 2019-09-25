Illinois Retired Teachers Assoc. Foundation awards $36,500 in grants

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation (IRTAF) awards $36,500 in grant money to several public school educators (Pre-K through 12) statewide. IRTAF is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a current membership of more than 38,500. On Sept. 19, 2019, Ashley Wishard was awarded his/her IRTAF grant check. Below, you will find more information on the winner, along with his/her school, the amount of the award, IRTA Area, and a summarized paragraph of the project in the winner’s own words.

Ashley Wishard, of East Prairie Middle School, Tuscola, received $300 for Area 5.

She wrote the grant for: teaching special students the art of cooking and job skills through Friday Fun Food Day and Coffee Cart. Part of self care skills, being able to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner for themselves is crucial in the learning process. Learning to cook is a skill that students will use for the rest of their lives!

The IRTA Foundation designed this program based on the idea that educators often do not have additional revenue sources available for unique student projects or classroom materials. This program allotted a total of $36,500 to Illinois public school educators for these purposes.

Applicants were required to meet the proper criteria and to submit their proposals by early June. The IRTAF Board of Directors selected the grant recipients and awards are being presented now. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting IRTAF with the promotion of this program.