EP girls start season with wins over Bement

By Kayleigh Rahn

The seventh and eighth grade girls’ Tuscola basketball teams started the 2019 campaign in style with wins on the road over Bement Thursday, Sept. 19.

Seventh Grade

EP-44

Bement-2

Tough defense by the seventh grade Lady Hornets kept Bement from scoring in the second half, leading to a 44-2 Tuscola win.

“The seventh grade played good aggressive defense and forced turnovers on a young Bement team,” Coach Beth Pugh said.

Ava Boyer and Taylor Gordon led the Lady Hornets with 10 points each. Isabelle Sturts came up big with eight points, and Raleigh Rusk posted six. Carly Ochs and Allison Pettry tallied four each, and Emily Veach added two.

Eighth Grade

EP-27

Bement-14

After a slow start, the eighth grade girls ramped up their offense for a 15-point fourth quarter to take down Bement 27-14.

Marissa Boyer led the crew with 13 points, while Zoey Thomason had four.

Emily Czerwonka and Carlina Patterson put together three points apiece, and Rachael Jones and Addyson Ring posted two each.

“We had a lot of good shots in the first quarter that didn’t go in,” Pugh said. “We started playing much more aggressive in the fourth quarter.”