Carolyn Pruitt

Carolyn Sue Pruitt, age 73 of Villa Grove, died Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday Sept. 29, at the Villa Grove VFW Post 2876.

Carolyn was born Nov. 11, 1945 in Villa Grove, a daughter of Mack and Velma (Pyles) Fonner. She married Harold “Bud” Pruitt, he preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughter Sherry Diane Pruitt, grandson Brandon, and several other family members.

Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.