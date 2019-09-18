Warrior runners pace at the front of the pack

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Mason Day and junior Brynn Tabeling led the way at Monticello’s Allerton park last Tuesday the 10th as head cross country coach Mike Rosenbaum’s boys’ and girls’ squads swept a seven team event hosted by Bement. Day and Tabeling both collected medalist honors crossing the line in first in the respective races.

Day collected top honors in the boys’ race traveling the challenging 3-mile course in 18 minutes and 18 seconds. Sophomore Logan Wallace was right behind in second place overall out of nearly 50 runners posting a 18:40. Newcomer to the team River Kanitz seems to get better each time out and once more lowered his time taking sixth place while posting the Warriors’ third score of five traveling the paths at Allerton in 19:23. Riley Nolan and Nicholas Woods rounded out the scoring taking 14th and 15th overall, breaking the tape in 21:01 and 21:15. Tanner Campbell and Zach Mattingly served as the alternates both finishing inside the top 25 at 21st and 22nd.

Tabeling entered the chute first in the girls’ race breaking the tape in 21:45. Tuscola then utilized the pack mentality as Makenzie Herschberger, Kenzi Heckler, Hannah Hornaday and Hannah Lemay crossed the line in 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th to seal the deal on the team victory. Sam Simpson toured the historic park as an alternate.