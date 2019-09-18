Rosenbaum’s runners beat their best times at Shelbyville Invite

By Lenny Sementi

Head cross country coach Mike Rosenbaum was all smiles last Saturday at the 13-team Shelbyville Invite as both his boys and girls teams set a combined six personal records and seven season best times. If you’re counting that’s 13 runners out of 14 runners competing for the black and gold posting season best times.

“We really had a great week this week,” stated the coach. “We swept both boys’ and girls’ races at Allerton on Tuesday in a six-team event and then turned in six PR’s and seven season best times in Shelbyville on Saturday.”

“In the boys’ race Mason Day and Logan Wallace both finished in the top ten. Day posted a season best time and Wallace ran his personal best,” the coach was quoted. “The boys beat every conference team taking fourth in the race, and the girls placed third thanks to big efforts from all especially Hannah Hornaday and Makenzie Herchberger who posted a season best and personal best time.”

Day crossed the line in 17 minutes and 23 seconds, ending his day in sixth overall. Wallace shaved over 30 seconds off his personal best to take eighth overall, crossing the line just four seconds behind Day. River Kanitz turned in a personal best, as well as, a Warrior taking 23rd turning in a 18:27. Riley Nolan was in the four spot for the Warriors crossing in 37th with a time of 19:18, while Nicholas Woods rounded out the scoring taking 45th in 19:46. Zach Mattingly’s time is going down almost every race out busting the tape in 20 minutes flat, joining with Tanner Campbell as alternates. Campbell posted a season best time of 21 minutes even.

Makenzie Herchberger, who has posted back-to-back personal bests, did it again taking another minute off her time, taking 17th with a time of 24:16, but it was Hannah Hornaday who led the way for the third place Lady Warriors. Hornaday was 8 seconds and one spot better, taking 16th overall and serving as Tuscola’s number one. Kenzi Heckler posted a season best effort taking 18th with a time of 24:37, while Faithlynn Daugherty continued the pack effort by the Warriors placing in 19th with a season best 24:49. Hannah Lemay finished off the scoring for coach Rosenbaum a few ticks back in 20th. Sam Simpson toured the course as the alternate.