Miller’s squad tops in Douglas County after winns over Arcola, ALAH, VG

Head volleyball coach Lydia Miller’s team rebounded from a tough day last Saturday at the Casey Invite to sweep a strong Arcola squad 25-19, 26-24 this past Monday the 9th thanks to a thrilling set two victory in extra time.

The Lady Warriors jumped back above the .500 mark moving to 6-5 on the season overall capturing regular season Douglas County bragging rights as well after defeating the Riders, Villa Grove and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond during the non-conference portion of the young season.

Senior setter Maddie Green shined, delivering a match high eight digs and seven assists. She also provided some punch at the service line adding six service points and an ace to her season stat sheet. She located Karli Dean four times in the front row in game one for kills fueling a pair of five-point runs that ultimately led to the first win. Dean was even stronger at the service line firing up a match and season high five aces.

Junior setter Jessie Martin shared the ball on the offensive side of the net as well tying Green’s output in the assist department donating seven of her own. Martin spread the wealth feeding Dean’s younger sister twice in the second set and Marissa Russo and Amelia Bosch each twice. Katie Dean was second in the kill stat column providing four kills to the cause and also blocked a big ball late in game two.

Defensively, Warrior libero Kyra Moyer led all with a match high seven saves. Next up was senior Grace Voyles securing six saves off the bench. Juniors Hope Dietrich and Kendyl Ring also covered the floor in the back row combining for seven digs. Ring was good behind the back line also serving up six service points which included three aces.

The Warriors’ JV swept the Cola Wars downing the Riders 25-15 in set one and 25-21 in set two to move to 5-1 overall on the year as they prepare to enter Central Illinois Conference league play this week. Coach Miller’s JV will travel to Blue Ridge Saturday the 21st for the Lady Knights JV Invite.

Tuscola’s varsity steps outside the CIC one more time hosting Chrisman at home on Monday the 16th before traveling to Clinton on Thursday night to open CIC action against the Lady Maroons.