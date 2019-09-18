Jeffrey Rogers

Jeffrey Alan (Reynolds) Rogers, 55, of Tuscola, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his residence.

Celebration of Life Services were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

An informal visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Jeff was born on Dec. 6, 1963 in Decatur, the son of Robert Rogers and Nancy Russell Rogers Reynolds.

He spent his early years in Arcola and moved to Tuscola in 1976.

He is survived by his parents: Nancy and Jerry Reynolds, sisters: Penny (Jon) Hensley and Tammy (Mark) Mayer and brother: Gerald (Mindy) Reynolds, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Jeff loved his fishing and loved his dogs. He was a kind individual who tried to help everyone.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.