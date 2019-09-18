Jayden Gaines comes up big on the links for Warrior boys golf teams

By Lenny Sementi

Sophomore Jayden Gaines has been turning some heads as of late on the links at Iron Horse Golf Club, and this past Monday the 9th he led the charge for the boys’ team as head coach Doug Bauer’s squad won a triangular meet against Arcola and Charleston. Gaines carded his second best score of the year shooting a 51 on the difficult links style course.

Bauer’s group utilized a pack mentality with all four players finishing within four strokes of each other to collect the victory. Second in line were Tyler Bialeschki and Lainey Banta posting a pair of 52’s. Banta, a senior on the girls’ team, teed it up with the boys for the first time this season joining with her brother Landon on the course. The younger Banta was the fourth and final scorer for Tuscola carding a 56. Brayden Boyer served as the black and gold’s alternate touring the course in 57 strokes.

The Bantas were big again a few nights later on Thursday leading the charge for their respective teams in a quadrangular meet at Iron Horse comprised of the Warriors, Effingham St. Anthony, Salt Fork and Villa Grove-Heritage. Lainey posted a career best 45 finishing behind one of the top girls in the state Macy Ludwig to lead the Lady Warriors to a team victory. Landon was fifth overall on the boys side and just one stroke behind his big sister donating a 46 to the cause helping the home team secure the win.

Next up for the girls was freshman Makenna Fiscus eclipsing her career best score by six strokes, firing a 47. Classmate Marley Good was next up also posting a career best effort with a 50. Ella Boyer rounded out the scoring for the girls in four hole for Coach Buaer, helping them to their lowest cumulative team score of the season finishing the day with a 205.

Gaines was in the two hole for the boys breaking 50 by a stroke. Brody Good was one swing back shooting a 50, while Bialeschki and Boyer each added one more stroke writing in a 51 and 52, respectively. Cory Dunn served as Bauer’s boys alternate in the meet.

It’s a busy week for the Warriors hosting a five-team meet on Monday against St. Teresa, Oakwood, Tri-County and Shelbyville before traveling to Charleston for a boys only meet on Tuesday. Both teams will jump on the bus and head west on Thursday and will square off with a very good Mt. Zion program at the South Side Country Club.