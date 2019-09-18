Carl Cline

Carl D. Cline, 68 of Arcola, passed away at 5:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola. The Rev. Matt Stump officiated. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Carl was born on Jan. 22, 1951 in East St. Louis. He was a son of William and Lola Laurine (Scott) Cline. He married Susan Elaine Strange on Jan. 1, 1985 in Broken Arrow, Okla. She passed away on April 13, 2013.

Survivors include three sons, Jason Turner and his wife Tonya of Dickinson, Texas, Joshua Turner and his wife Erin of Bozeman, Mont. and Isaac Turner and his wife Monica of Claremore, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Madison Turner, Cole Turner, Cameron Turner, Logan Rinehart, Dylan Turner, Nathan Turner and Samuel Turner; a special friend, Vickie Biggs of Arcola; three brothers, Scotty Cline and his wife Jan of Titusville, Fla., Bob Cline and his wife Marilyn of Sadorus, and Alex Cline and his wife April of Olney, IL and one sister, Donna Phipps and her husband Steve of Tuscola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, stepfather, Joe Hunter.

Carl attended the United Methodist Church in Arcola, and he was a member of the Sadorus Sportsman Club.

He had worked as a GEO Physicist for more than 40 years based out of Oklahoma. He worked all over the world analyzing seismograph readings to help locate oil. Carl retired in 2015 and moved back to Arcola.

Carl enjoyed camping, fishing, shooting sporting clays and spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.