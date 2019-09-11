Villa Grove weekly sports wrap up

By Tony Hooker

Golf

Zach Buesing fired a 53 as Villa Grove Heritage participated in a five-team invitational at Tuscola on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Volleyball

Fall to Warriors

Madie Burwell hammered six kills, and Reagan Cheely served up six aces, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove fell to Tuscola 15-25, 25-27 on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Rough up Riders

Madie Burwell and Sam Campbell each hammered seven kills, and Kyleigh Block handed out 10 assists as the Blue Devils defeated Arcola 25-13, 28-26 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Finish 4th at Blue Ridge tourney

Behind the stellar play of all tourney selection Madie Burwell, the Blue Devils finished 3-1 in pool play, defeating Lowpoint Washburn 25-22, 25-22, Donovan 25-8, 25-17 and Uni High 25-5, 25-5 and fell to the host school 25-16, 25-21. VG then dropped the third place match to Judah Christian by a score of 25-19, 25-21.

JH Softball

Tame Panthers

Alex Brown threw a complete game two hitter, fanning 14, as Villa Grove defeated Georgetown’s Mary Miller JH 16-3 in five innings on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Kaitlin Drew went 4-4 and drove in three runs to pace the Blue Devil attack. Ryan Barrett and Kayln Cordes each scored three times to help the VGJH cause.

Horse around with Trojans

Kaitlin Drew tossed a complete game four hitter, allowing zero earned runs, and Chloe Reardon went 4-4 with a pair of RBI’s to lead VGJH to a hard earned 6-4 win over Charleston on Thursday, Sept 5. Kayln Cordes also had two RBI’s, while Ryan Barrett and Kaylee Hodis each knocked in a run. Alex Brown went 2-3 with a double and scored three times, and Alison Pangburn scored twice to help the cause as the Blue Devils finished the regular season with a stellar 9-1 record. VGJH will begin post season as the top seed in the regional, and will host Danville Schlarman at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.