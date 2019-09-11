First-year player Boyer continues to improve for Lady Warrior golf team

By Lenny Sementi

Freshman Ella Boyer is on the move on the golf course. The first-year player for coach Doug Bauer started playing golf less than 30 days ago, and this past Wednesday night on the road at Monticello, she shaved nearly 20 strokes off her first round of her night to lead the way for the Warriors.

Boyer shot par on two of the last three holes, carding a 52 to earn medalist honors for Tuscola while taking fifth overall, helping Bauer’s bunch to a second place finish as a team against two area powers, the host Sages and Mahomet-Seymour. Next up was senior Lainey Banta and another freshman Makenna Fiscus. The duo tied for eighth overall, penciling in identical 60’s. Marley Good rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.

“Ella hit some really nice shots tonight,” commented assistant coach Toby Ring. “She put together a nice run of three or four holes late in her round.”

One night earlier the Warriors hosted both boys and girls teams from Marshall, Altamont, Fisher and Mt. Zion. Banta was tops for the girls firing a 57, helping the team to a second place finish in the five-team event. Next on the tee for Tuscola was Fiscus with a 58, then came Boyer with a 59 and Good rounded on the scoring posting a 61.

The Warrior boys landed in fourth place thanks to sophomore Jaden Gaines season-best 49, which was good enough for sixth overall out of over 25 golfers. Landon Banta scored in the two hole with a 53, while Tyler Bialeschki and Brody Good occupied the three and four spots with a 57 and 58, respectively. Brayden Boyer toured the course at Iron Horse as an alternate.

A few nights later it was Good on tops for the boys posting a 48 in a five-team event that included Maroa-Forsythe, Meridian, Villa Grove and Hoopeston Area. Gaines, Bialeschki and Banta were all just a few strokes back as the Warriors took home second place honors as a team.

On the girls’ side it was Lainey Banta on top and in third place overall with a 48. Fiscus, Good and Boyer were all in a pack within in two strokes of each other, helping the girls team to a victory.