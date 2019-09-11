Around the Halls

By Caleigh Parsley

Students Bryant Price and Mikayla Helmuth started at IGA in Tuscola. Bryant is stocking and facing shelves, and Mikayla is bagging groceries.

Thursday, Sept. 5 Tuscola’s National Honor Society (NHS) held the first meeting beginning with officer reports: Bryona Lee for leadership, Courtney Kramer for service, Lauren Farley for scholar, and Carli Stone for character. The officers then went through the upcoming service projects and other announcements such as logging service hours.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Key Club Chapter learned about their purpose, levels, and officers. Members also had the chance to sign up for upcoming service projects.

The Tuscola SADD Leadership team met for the first time this school year on Monday, Sept. 9 to plan the 2019-2020 school year full of suicide prevention and becoming drug, bully, distracted driving free, etc.

On Monday, Sept. 9, FCCLA Officers also met at lunch to discuss their chapter meeting agenda for Thursday the 12th.