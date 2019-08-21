Marylin Joergens

Marylin Mae Joergens, 84, of Arcola, passed away at 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Arcola Health Care Center.

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola. The Rev. Jason Braaten officiated. Burial followed in the St. Matthews Cemetery in Eberle. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, Arcola.

Marylin was born on May 8, 1935 in Dieterich. She was a daughter of Clarence and Isabel (Masher) Cohea. She married Byron Joergens on June 7, 1953 at the Lutheran Church in Dieterich.

Survivors include her husband, Byron of Arcola; two children, Steven Joergens and his wife Tina of Arcola, and Arlinda Bridges of Reno, Nev.; and four grandchildren, Stephanie (Thommy) Garrison of Hendersonville, Tenn., Stanton Joergens of Lafayette, Tenn., Gerri Bernard (Spencer Behan) of Brisbane, Australia and Cory Joergens of Lawrenceville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marylin was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola.

She had been a secretary for Dimond Brothers Insurance Agency and Hoit Blaase Insurance Agency, and she enjoyed traveling.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, IL 61953.