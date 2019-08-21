Lillian Brown, 94, of Charleston, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Mattoon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Charleston First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive, Charleston. The Rev. Pat Murphy and the Rev. Tom Skinner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lillian was born on July 17, 1925 in Charleston. She was a daughter to Herman and Bertha Jane (Glasener) Burris. She married John R. Brown on Oct. 23, 1948 in Charleston. He passed away on May 31, 2019.

She is survived by one son: Johnny Ray Brown and his wife Margaret of Hindsboro; two grandsons: Johnny Rancher Brown and his wife Jolynn of Toledo and Jeremy Lee Brown and his wife Kristi of Hindsboro; five great-grandchildren, Riley Brown, Tristan Brown, Evy Brown, Anna Brown, and Steven Brown; two sisters, Vera Moreton and Marian Finch both of Charleston.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Bill Burris, Dale Burris and Carlos Burris; three sisters, Mildred Craig, Edna Grissom and Betty Hildebrand.

Lillian was a member of the First Baptist Church in Charleston. She worked at the Brown Shoe Company in Charleston for 15 years.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the Charleston First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive, Charleston.