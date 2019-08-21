Bauer’s group young but looking to peak late

By Lenny Sementi

Second year Tuscola golf coach Doug Bauer boasts good numbers with 13 golfers overall, including nine boys, but it’s a young group. There is just one senior on each of the boys and girls squads.

“The team is very young, but there is enough talent for both teams to be pretty good by the second half of the season,” Bauer commented. “After one full week of practice we are significantly better than we were at the start, our main goal is to keep improving and peak when the Central Illinois Conference and the post season rolls around. There are a number on both squads that have the potential to surprise me.”

The Bantas Lainey and Landon should be the ones leading the pack. Lainey a senior and fourth year player is the lone girl returning to the team. She is one of the News Gazettes players to watch in the area after shooting one of her best rounds of the year at the regional qualifying for the sectionals and has the ability to post some great numbers.

Banta will be leading a talented group of three freshman. Makenna Fiscus played on the youth circuit all summer long and is poised for a big first year. Ella Boyer and Marley Good were also spotted touring the course at Ironhorse and have the athletic ability to shoot low by the end of the fall.

Landon was the number one a few times last season and will link up with Brody Good, Tyler Bialeschki and Corey Dunn on the boys’ side. Good is the lone senior in the group and will look to be a bigger presence this season. Bialieshki has the ability to go low and has a big upside. Braden Boyer, Ethan Bialeschki, Jaden Gaines, Hunter Franklin and Matthew Bennett round on the team.