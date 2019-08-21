Back in the Day – Aug. 21, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

Aug. 26, 2009

TCHS student council members decorated the sidewalks with chalk outside of North Ward Elementary School the evening before the first day of school.

Lance Little of Tuscola took first place at the Illinois State Fair tractor pull on Aug. 18, winning the 10,000 Pro Stock Class.

Nu-Ag’s Mike Bergner welcomed farmers to their Aug. 18 Field Day event. More than 50 farmers were treated to a lunch and were informed about new products and invited to inspect the corn and bean demonstration plots.

The 2009 Warrior golf team included Austin Masuga, Austin Cochennour, Darren Timlin, Cameron Westjohn, Chris Ransom, Chris Adams, Cory Wells, Caleb Wakefield, Eric Kennedy, Dalton Romine, Courtney Davis, Stephanie Swaney, Sydney Murray and Cameron Baer. They were coached by Brandon Christy.

20 YEARS AGO

Aug. 24, 1999

The west wall of the Kelsey Furniture annex building was getting an exciting new look, thanks to the talents of artist Jodi Hahn-Rossi and a number of community volunteers. The Festival Plaza mural project was making great details and designs added daily.

Inroads were being made in the long anticipated Amishland development on Tuscola’s east side. A $100,000 grant from the Department of Tourism meant bidding and construction for an entrance road from Route 36 to the “village” would soon take place.

The Elite Eight TCHS boys basketball team from the 1988-89 season was going to reunite for a basketball game against MVPs from the past 10 years as a fundraiser for the TCHS class of 2000.

The Douglas County men’s golf tournament held over the weekend at Tri-City and Kaskaskia golf courses saw the following results: Karl Cochennour, first place; Troy Gabbard, second place; and Jeff Holmes, third place. On the ladies’ side of the tournament it was Debbie Cox, first place; Janice Dicks, second place; and Barb Thompson, third place.

30 YEARS AGO

Aug. 22, 1989

Approximately 900 guests turned out to celebrate Cargill’s 20th anniversary at the Tuscola grain facility. Festivities included a catered pork chop dinner, beer truck, door prizes, and entertainment provided by Pork and the Havana Ducks.

Douglas County residents would have the opportunity in November to vote on a tax increase to support Jarman Hospital, after county board members elected to place a referendum on the fall ballot.

TCHS junior Rachel Middleton recently had original poetry published in the American Poetry Anthology. Her works were entitled “Homeless” and “We’re Moving.”

Kathy Mattix and Clarice Schweighart took home first place trophies in the Douglas County Tennis Association’s ladies tennis tournament on Aug. 17. Coming in second was doubles team of Rhonda McCumber and Lauri Ford.

40 YEARS AGO

Aug. 23, 1979

A severe electrical storm accompanied by approximately two inches of rain in less than an hour damaged at least three homes in Tuscola on the evening of Aug. 18. Lightning struck at Ray & Kay Supply, the Charles Studnicka home at 209 E. Sale and at 509 N. Center.

A suspect was still being sought by local police following an armed robbery at Corner Grocery. The robber approached clerk Emma Rahn with his hand under his shirt indicating a gun, and appeared to be drunk according to witnesses. He took a small amount of cash and ran off.

A tentative budget calling for expenditures of approximately $2,155,340 was adopted by the Tuscola board of education.

E.J. Eastin, a 1979 graduate of TCHS, returned home from spending six weeks in Switzerland in conjunction with the Teen Caravan Tour Program, administered through the National 4-H Center.

50 YEARS AGO

Aug. 21, 1969

Parents of children living in subdivisions south of Route 36 attended a recent city council meeting to ask for help in getting a protected crossing for children walking to school. An informal survey taken by the parents showed there were 113 schoolchildren presently crossing the high way on foot, and that many more being driven to school because of safety concerns.

The Hillard Agency announced that Mr. Tom Hawkins would be joining the agency as a full-time insurance representative. Hawkins had most recently served as branch manager for the local office of the Production Credit Association.

A new enrollment record was established in Tuscola schools, according to Superintendent Jack Williams. There would be 401 students at North Ward, 271 at South Ward, 449 at East Prairie, and 539 at Tuscola High School.

Greg Skinner was among 26 lettermen who reported for practice sessions at Northeast Missouri State College. Skinner, a TCHS grid standout, lettered as a tackle at NEMSC last year, and was nominated for All-Conference honors.