Around the Halls

By Caleigh Parsley

FFA Officer Olivia Fulk attended the Illinois FFA Leadership Camp held at Allerton Park in Monticello July 23-27. She stayed in a cabin at the park and was in Group 21: The Alpacattack with members from other chapters across the state.

The focus of this camp is to promote leadership qualities and how to take those qualities back to help their local FFA chapters. After returning home from camp Olivia said, “leadership is not a position or a title. It’s an action and an example of how we should all aspire to be.”

Morgan Jones also attended camp, but as a leader. She was in charge of Group 7: Get ‘Er Done Construction. They competed against other teams in the Ag Olympics, completed challenges on the challenge course, broke down what leadership is, and learned how to be better leaders, by ourselves, and on a team. From both a camper and a leader, it was a great week at Leadership Camp!

Morgan was also recently on the news to recap her Illinois Corngrowers Trip to Washington, D.C., with the Illinois FFA Section Presidents and Major State Officers. On this trip, they learned about different Ag issues and what we can do about them. They had the chance to meet with several government officials and ask questions regarding those Ag issues. They got to meet with Senator Durbin, Representative John Shimkus, and Administrator Wheeler of the EPA.