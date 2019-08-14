Villa Grove Car Show unites against veteran suicide for Mission 22

The first Doris Akers Memorial Award went to Darby Kilber of Villa Grove with his1965 Chevy K10 4×4 truck. Pictured in the front row are Donna Warmouth and Kim Akers. Pictured in the back row from left are Stephen Akers, Sabrina Akers, Marcy Heminger, winner Darby Kilber, Tim Akers, Catrina Akers, and Michael Akers. Not pictured is Daniel Akers.

The Mission 22 Choice award went to Don and Shirley Dubois of Bloomington with their 1979 International Scout II. Shirley is presented with their trophy from Stephen Akers.

Veteran’s Choice award, chosen by Sgt. Curt Johnson with the Illinois National Guard, went to Donald Warner from Bismarck with his1953 F100 truck. Warner is pictured with Stephen Akers from the Villa Grove Car Show committee.

The 2019 Villa Grove Car Show, held Saturday Aug. 3 in conjunction with the Ag Days Celebration, raised about $1,500 for Mission 22. 

Mission 22 is a nonprofit organization works to end veteran suicides by providing funds for awareness, treatment, and support for veterans returning home. 

Around 200 vehicles packed Harrison Park.

Top 30 cars
• Bruce Wicks, Homer – 1966 Pontiac

• Gerald & Selena Douglass, St. Joseph – 1965 Rambler Marlin

• Jim Robertson, Attica, IN – 1935 Chevy 3-window coupe

• David Gudgel, Champaign – 1966 Chevy Chevelle

• Fred & Michele Burks, – Westville – 1937 Dodge D5 Sedan

• Don Marvin, Mahomet – 1950 Ford 2 Door Coupe

• Rocky Porter, Paris – 1935 Chevy Coupe

• Ed Williams, Champaign – 1955 Chevy BelAir

• Jay Cochran, Decatur – 1955 Pontiac Chieftain

• Rick Beauchamp, Bement – 1957 Chevy BelAir 2 Door Post

• Lisa Randall, Urbana – 1969 Chevy Camaro

• Carl Fisher, Humboldt – 1972 Chevy Chevelle

• Tom Adair, Mansfield – 1955 Chevy BelAir

• Heather Anderson, Rantoul – 1969 Chevy Camaro

• Leonard Ritter, Danville – 1968 Chevy Chevelle

• Fred Manzke, Tuscola – 1957 Chevy 2 Door Sedan

• Fred Thornsbrough, Danville – 1963 Chevy Nova

• Robert Beauchamp, Tuscola – 1970 Plymouth Cuda

• Chester Nicholis, Gibson City – 1963 Chevy impala SS

• Jack Moore, Champaign – 1957 Pontiac Super Chief Wagon

• Dave Short, Champaign – 1956 Chevy BelAir

• Rich Rutherford, Sidney – 1968 Chevy II Nova

• Mike Weese, Westville – 1970 Chevy Chevelle

• Rick Coffman, Oakland – 1934 Ford Coupe

• Toby Ceader, Danville – 1941 Willys Coupe

• Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster

• Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

• Linda VanDyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster

• Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street

• Lisa Agee, Sullivan – 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Top 5 4×4 Trucks
• Brenda Lowe, Danville – 1957 Chevy 3100

• Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10

• Don & Shirley Dubois, Bloomington – 1979 International Scout II

• Cindy Gillen, Savoy – 2010 Nisson Titan

• Shawn Hughes, Danville – 1985 Jeep CJ 7 

Top 15 2WD Trucks
• Donald Warner, Bismark – 1953 F-100

• James Vance, Danville – 1941 Chevy pick up

• Bob Weltig, Dalton City – 1955 Ford F-100

• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1940 Chevy Truck

• Aaron Williams, Champaign – 1965 Chevy E-10 Van

• Sam Villanti, Champaign – 1951 Ford F-1

• Gary & Jackie Huddleston, Mattoon – 1932 Ford Truck

• Leroy & Donna Martin, Danville – 1951 Chevy Pick up 3100

• Ron Cler, Philo – 1940 Ford Pick up

• Jim Hayes, Paxton – 1972 Chevy Truck C20 

• Clayton Knierim, Pesotum – 1984 Chevy Silverado

• Scott Agnew, Reelsville, IN – 1996 Chevy 3500

• Lenny Thompson, Greenfield, IN – 1948 Chevy Suburban

• Ben Brown, Villa Grove – 1961 Chevy Apache 20

• Tim Sides, Sullivan – 2003 GMC Sierra

Top 10 Motorcycles
• Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw

• Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki – Mean Streak

• Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa

• James Gilen, SAvoy – 2014 Ice Bear – Mad dog

• Chris Berry, Terre Haute, IN – 2010 Honda VT 1300 CX ‘Fury’

• Jack Kneller, Villa Grove – 2001 Harley Softtail Springer

• Derrick Black, Villa Grove – 2016 Harley Road King

• Don Black, Villa Grove – 2018 Harley Fatboy 

• Eddie Laroe, Urbana – 2012 Harley Street Glide

• Geof Luth, Newman – 2008 Harley Street Glide

Top 5 Special Interest ( we only had 4 entrants )
• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1/24 scale gas station

• Dominic Zuniga, Champaign – 1938 Ford

• Dennis Birchfield, Villa Grove – Custom Wagon Radio Flyer

• Bob McKeehan, Villa Grove- 1948 Rat Rod Ford Motor Truck Co.

Top 5 Import / Tuner
• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2007 Honda Civic Si

• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2004 Mazda 6

• Becca Bang, Brocton – 1969 VW Beetle

• Charli Diaz, Champaign – 2002 Acura

• Delfino Palestino, Champaign – 1992 Honda Civic

– Promoters Choice – Car – Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster

– Promoters Choice – Motorcycle – Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki Mean Streak

– Promoters Choice – Truck – Jeremy Pelton, Indianapolis, IN – 1952 Ford F1

– Sponsors Choice – Car – Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

– Sponsors Choice – Motorcycle – Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa

– Sponsors Choice – Truck – Kyle Jones, Villa Grove – 1969 Ford F100 Ranger

– Best Paint – Car – Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street

– Best Paint – Motorcycle – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy Outlaw

– Best Paint – Truck – Richard Knip, Mahomet – 1990 Toyota Pick up 2wd “Freakshow” 

– Best Interior – Car – Linda Vandyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster

– Best Interior – Truck – Brandon Felix, Plainfield, IN – 1976 Chevy C10 

– Veteran’s Choice – chosen by Sgt. Curt Johnson with the Illinois Nat’l Guard – Donald Warner, Bismarck – 1953 F100

– Furthest Traveled – 203.2 Miles – East Moline Illinois – Steve Fullmer – 1968 Ford Mustang

– Club participation – Sundowners club with 7 entrants

– Best of Show – 144 votes – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw

– Doris Akers Memorial – chosen by sons & grandsons – Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10 

