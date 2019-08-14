Villa Grove Car Show unites against veteran suicide for Mission 22

The 2019 Villa Grove Car Show, held Saturday Aug. 3 in conjunction with the Ag Days Celebration, raised about $1,500 for Mission 22.

Mission 22 is a nonprofit organization works to end veteran suicides by providing funds for awareness, treatment, and support for veterans returning home.

Around 200 vehicles packed Harrison Park.

Top 30 cars

• Bruce Wicks, Homer – 1966 Pontiac

• Gerald & Selena Douglass, St. Joseph – 1965 Rambler Marlin

• Jim Robertson, Attica, IN – 1935 Chevy 3-window coupe

• David Gudgel, Champaign – 1966 Chevy Chevelle

• Fred & Michele Burks, – Westville – 1937 Dodge D5 Sedan

• Don Marvin, Mahomet – 1950 Ford 2 Door Coupe

• Rocky Porter, Paris – 1935 Chevy Coupe

• Ed Williams, Champaign – 1955 Chevy BelAir

• Jay Cochran, Decatur – 1955 Pontiac Chieftain

• Rick Beauchamp, Bement – 1957 Chevy BelAir 2 Door Post

• Lisa Randall, Urbana – 1969 Chevy Camaro

• Carl Fisher, Humboldt – 1972 Chevy Chevelle

• Tom Adair, Mansfield – 1955 Chevy BelAir

• Heather Anderson, Rantoul – 1969 Chevy Camaro

• Leonard Ritter, Danville – 1968 Chevy Chevelle

• Fred Manzke, Tuscola – 1957 Chevy 2 Door Sedan

• Fred Thornsbrough, Danville – 1963 Chevy Nova

• Robert Beauchamp, Tuscola – 1970 Plymouth Cuda

• Chester Nicholis, Gibson City – 1963 Chevy impala SS

• Jack Moore, Champaign – 1957 Pontiac Super Chief Wagon

• Dave Short, Champaign – 1956 Chevy BelAir

• Rich Rutherford, Sidney – 1968 Chevy II Nova

• Mike Weese, Westville – 1970 Chevy Chevelle

• Rick Coffman, Oakland – 1934 Ford Coupe

• Toby Ceader, Danville – 1941 Willys Coupe

• Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster

• Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

• Linda VanDyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster

• Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street

• Lisa Agee, Sullivan – 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Top 5 4×4 Trucks

• Brenda Lowe, Danville – 1957 Chevy 3100

• Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10

• Don & Shirley Dubois, Bloomington – 1979 International Scout II

• Cindy Gillen, Savoy – 2010 Nisson Titan

• Shawn Hughes, Danville – 1985 Jeep CJ 7

Top 15 2WD Trucks

• Donald Warner, Bismark – 1953 F-100

• James Vance, Danville – 1941 Chevy pick up

• Bob Weltig, Dalton City – 1955 Ford F-100

• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1940 Chevy Truck

• Aaron Williams, Champaign – 1965 Chevy E-10 Van

• Sam Villanti, Champaign – 1951 Ford F-1

• Gary & Jackie Huddleston, Mattoon – 1932 Ford Truck

• Leroy & Donna Martin, Danville – 1951 Chevy Pick up 3100

• Ron Cler, Philo – 1940 Ford Pick up

• Jim Hayes, Paxton – 1972 Chevy Truck C20

• Clayton Knierim, Pesotum – 1984 Chevy Silverado

• Scott Agnew, Reelsville, IN – 1996 Chevy 3500

• Lenny Thompson, Greenfield, IN – 1948 Chevy Suburban

• Ben Brown, Villa Grove – 1961 Chevy Apache 20

• Tim Sides, Sullivan – 2003 GMC Sierra

Top 10 Motorcycles

• Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw

• Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki – Mean Streak

• Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa

• James Gilen, SAvoy – 2014 Ice Bear – Mad dog

• Chris Berry, Terre Haute, IN – 2010 Honda VT 1300 CX ‘Fury’

• Jack Kneller, Villa Grove – 2001 Harley Softtail Springer

• Derrick Black, Villa Grove – 2016 Harley Road King

• Don Black, Villa Grove – 2018 Harley Fatboy

• Eddie Laroe, Urbana – 2012 Harley Street Glide

• Geof Luth, Newman – 2008 Harley Street Glide

Top 5 Special Interest ( we only had 4 entrants )

• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1/24 scale gas station

• Dominic Zuniga, Champaign – 1938 Ford

• Dennis Birchfield, Villa Grove – Custom Wagon Radio Flyer

• Bob McKeehan, Villa Grove- 1948 Rat Rod Ford Motor Truck Co.

Top 5 Import / Tuner

• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2007 Honda Civic Si

• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2004 Mazda 6

• Becca Bang, Brocton – 1969 VW Beetle

• Charli Diaz, Champaign – 2002 Acura

• Delfino Palestino, Champaign – 1992 Honda Civic

– Promoters Choice – Car – Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster

– Promoters Choice – Motorcycle – Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki Mean Streak

– Promoters Choice – Truck – Jeremy Pelton, Indianapolis, IN – 1952 Ford F1

– Sponsors Choice – Car – Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

– Sponsors Choice – Motorcycle – Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa

– Sponsors Choice – Truck – Kyle Jones, Villa Grove – 1969 Ford F100 Ranger

– Best Paint – Car – Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street

– Best Paint – Motorcycle – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy Outlaw

– Best Paint – Truck – Richard Knip, Mahomet – 1990 Toyota Pick up 2wd “Freakshow”

– Best Interior – Car – Linda Vandyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster

– Best Interior – Truck – Brandon Felix, Plainfield, IN – 1976 Chevy C10

– Veteran’s Choice – chosen by Sgt. Curt Johnson with the Illinois Nat’l Guard – Donald Warner, Bismarck – 1953 F100

– Furthest Traveled – 203.2 Miles – East Moline Illinois – Steve Fullmer – 1968 Ford Mustang

– Club participation – Sundowners club with 7 entrants

– Best of Show – 144 votes – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw

– Doris Akers Memorial – chosen by sons & grandsons – Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10