Villa Grove Car Show unites against veteran suicide for Mission 22
The 2019 Villa Grove Car Show, held Saturday Aug. 3 in conjunction with the Ag Days Celebration, raised about $1,500 for Mission 22.
Mission 22 is a nonprofit organization works to end veteran suicides by providing funds for awareness, treatment, and support for veterans returning home.
Around 200 vehicles packed Harrison Park.
Top 30 cars
• Bruce Wicks, Homer – 1966 Pontiac
• Gerald & Selena Douglass, St. Joseph – 1965 Rambler Marlin
• Jim Robertson, Attica, IN – 1935 Chevy 3-window coupe
• David Gudgel, Champaign – 1966 Chevy Chevelle
• Fred & Michele Burks, – Westville – 1937 Dodge D5 Sedan
• Don Marvin, Mahomet – 1950 Ford 2 Door Coupe
• Rocky Porter, Paris – 1935 Chevy Coupe
• Ed Williams, Champaign – 1955 Chevy BelAir
• Jay Cochran, Decatur – 1955 Pontiac Chieftain
• Rick Beauchamp, Bement – 1957 Chevy BelAir 2 Door Post
• Lisa Randall, Urbana – 1969 Chevy Camaro
• Carl Fisher, Humboldt – 1972 Chevy Chevelle
• Tom Adair, Mansfield – 1955 Chevy BelAir
• Heather Anderson, Rantoul – 1969 Chevy Camaro
• Leonard Ritter, Danville – 1968 Chevy Chevelle
• Fred Manzke, Tuscola – 1957 Chevy 2 Door Sedan
• Fred Thornsbrough, Danville – 1963 Chevy Nova
• Robert Beauchamp, Tuscola – 1970 Plymouth Cuda
• Chester Nicholis, Gibson City – 1963 Chevy impala SS
• Jack Moore, Champaign – 1957 Pontiac Super Chief Wagon
• Dave Short, Champaign – 1956 Chevy BelAir
• Rich Rutherford, Sidney – 1968 Chevy II Nova
• Mike Weese, Westville – 1970 Chevy Chevelle
• Rick Coffman, Oakland – 1934 Ford Coupe
• Toby Ceader, Danville – 1941 Willys Coupe
• Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster
• Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback
• Linda VanDyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster
• Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street
• Lisa Agee, Sullivan – 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Top 5 4×4 Trucks
• Brenda Lowe, Danville – 1957 Chevy 3100
• Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10
• Don & Shirley Dubois, Bloomington – 1979 International Scout II
• Cindy Gillen, Savoy – 2010 Nisson Titan
• Shawn Hughes, Danville – 1985 Jeep CJ 7
Top 15 2WD Trucks
• Donald Warner, Bismark – 1953 F-100
• James Vance, Danville – 1941 Chevy pick up
• Bob Weltig, Dalton City – 1955 Ford F-100
• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1940 Chevy Truck
• Aaron Williams, Champaign – 1965 Chevy E-10 Van
• Sam Villanti, Champaign – 1951 Ford F-1
• Gary & Jackie Huddleston, Mattoon – 1932 Ford Truck
• Leroy & Donna Martin, Danville – 1951 Chevy Pick up 3100
• Ron Cler, Philo – 1940 Ford Pick up
• Jim Hayes, Paxton – 1972 Chevy Truck C20
• Clayton Knierim, Pesotum – 1984 Chevy Silverado
• Scott Agnew, Reelsville, IN – 1996 Chevy 3500
• Lenny Thompson, Greenfield, IN – 1948 Chevy Suburban
• Ben Brown, Villa Grove – 1961 Chevy Apache 20
• Tim Sides, Sullivan – 2003 GMC Sierra
Top 10 Motorcycles
• Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw
• Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki – Mean Streak
• Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa
• James Gilen, SAvoy – 2014 Ice Bear – Mad dog
• Chris Berry, Terre Haute, IN – 2010 Honda VT 1300 CX ‘Fury’
• Jack Kneller, Villa Grove – 2001 Harley Softtail Springer
• Derrick Black, Villa Grove – 2016 Harley Road King
• Don Black, Villa Grove – 2018 Harley Fatboy
• Eddie Laroe, Urbana – 2012 Harley Street Glide
• Geof Luth, Newman – 2008 Harley Street Glide
Top 5 Special Interest ( we only had 4 entrants )
• Lee Reifsteck, Champaign – 1/24 scale gas station
• Dominic Zuniga, Champaign – 1938 Ford
• Dennis Birchfield, Villa Grove – Custom Wagon Radio Flyer
• Bob McKeehan, Villa Grove- 1948 Rat Rod Ford Motor Truck Co.
Top 5 Import / Tuner
• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2007 Honda Civic Si
• Ricardo Zuniga, Champaign – 2004 Mazda 6
• Becca Bang, Brocton – 1969 VW Beetle
• Charli Diaz, Champaign – 2002 Acura
• Delfino Palestino, Champaign – 1992 Honda Civic
– Promoters Choice – Car – Jim Wright, Danville – 1932 Ford Roadster
– Promoters Choice – Motorcycle – Art McCulley, Urbana – 2005 Kawasaki Mean Streak
– Promoters Choice – Truck – Jeremy Pelton, Indianapolis, IN – 1952 Ford F1
– Sponsors Choice – Car – Denis Blandford, Urbana – 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback
– Sponsors Choice – Motorcycle – Travis Gourley, Creve Coure – 2000 Suzuki Hayabusa
– Sponsors Choice – Truck – Kyle Jones, Villa Grove – 1969 Ford F100 Ranger
– Best Paint – Car – Ron Roark, Ridge Farm – 1966 Chevy Nova Pro Street
– Best Paint – Motorcycle – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy Outlaw
– Best Paint – Truck – Richard Knip, Mahomet – 1990 Toyota Pick up 2wd “Freakshow”
– Best Interior – Car – Linda Vandyke, Champaign – 1932 Ford Roadster
– Best Interior – Truck – Brandon Felix, Plainfield, IN – 1976 Chevy C10
– Veteran’s Choice – chosen by Sgt. Curt Johnson with the Illinois Nat’l Guard – Donald Warner, Bismarck – 1953 F100
– Furthest Traveled – 203.2 Miles – East Moline Illinois – Steve Fullmer – 1968 Ford Mustang
– Club participation – Sundowners club with 7 entrants
– Best of Show – 144 votes – Danny Laroe, Urbana – 2001 Harley Fatboy – Outlaw
– Doris Akers Memorial – chosen by sons & grandsons – Darby Kilber, Villa Grove – 1965 Chevy K10