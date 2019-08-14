Russell Reynolds

Russell “Rusty” D. Reynolds, 56, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his Clermont home of 25 years from his battle with cancer.

He leaves his wife of 29 years, Kim (Chambers) Reynolds; his sons, Seth Reynolds and Shane Reynolds of Clermont; Daughter Miranda Groth and her husband Adam of Kansas City, Mo.; Daughter Erica Wilson of Villa Grove; his parents Kenneth and Gloria (Robertson) Reynolds of Clermont, Fla.; Brother Barry Reynolds and his wife Debbi Reynolds of Groveland, Fla., brother Jeff Reynolds and his wife Laura Reynolds of Villa Grove; Sister Kelly Hansen and her husband Mike of Minneola, Fla.; brother Kyle Reynolds and his wife Sara of Clermont, Fla.; his grandchildren, many very loved nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.

Born in Terra Haute, Ind., and raised in Villa Grove. He was a route driver of both small and large trucks. He moved to Florida in 1989 and has been a Clermont resident for 25 years and really loved our town. His last position was being a part of the local food bank as a driver, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Rusty was known for his love of his children and grandchildren, fantastic sense of humor, and his Cowboys! Rusty will surely be missed by many, but his laughter will always be a part of our lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 17, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Second Harvest Food of Central Florida, located at 411 Mercy Drive, Orlando, Fla. All who knew and loved him are welcome to join us to celebrate our wonderful father, husband, son, brother, and friend.