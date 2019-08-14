Nicholas Gaston

Nicholas W. Gaston, age 34, of Villa Grove died at 3:37 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Il.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in the First Christian Church of Villa Grove with Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating.

Nick was born Sept. 25, 1984 in Tuscola, a son of Bert and Sheryl (Donnals) Gaston, they both survive in Villa Grove, also surviving are son, Landyn and daughter Harper, both of Villa Grove; brother, Brett of Taylorville; and sister Stephanie Malcome of Secor. Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorials can be made to an educational fund for Nick’s children.