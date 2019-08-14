Joanne Rechkemmer

Joanne Marie Rechkemmer (91) of Champaign, died at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Country Health Care in Gifford with family by her side.

Funeral services were graveside in Villa Grove at 10 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 10 in the Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove.

Joanne was born March 23, 1928 to Ruth (Henry) Fenwick and Frank Fenwick in Villa Grove. Survivors include her daughter Karen (Jay) Bothwell of Champaign and son Michael (Joleen) Rechkemmer of Longmont, Colo. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Shannon (John) Harrington of Firestone, Colo.; Kara (Chad) Livingston of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Ryan (Beth) Rechkemmer of Iowa City, Iowa; Adam (Stephanie) Rechkemmer of Geneva; Matthew (Celia) Bothwell of Mahomet; Dane (Samantha) Bothwell of Champaign; Luke Bothwell of Villa Park; Lindsey (Chris) Heaton of Wheaton; 16 great-grandchildren: Kaci and Ellie Livingston of Colorado Springs; Grace, Jack, Henry and Noah Harrington of Firestone, Colo.; Lila and Cami Rechkemmer of Geneva; Elena and Thomas Rechkemmer of Iowa City, Iowa; Lena, Corban, and Ethan Bothwell of Mahomet; Brynn Bothwell of Champaign and Tyler and Chase Heaton of Wheaton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert in 2011.

Joanne attended grade school and high school in Villa Grove, graduating in 1946. She met her husband in school in Villa Grove, and they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary together on June 9, 2011. Joanne worked for many years alongside her husband in their business, Ideal Plumbing, Heating and Electric headquartered in Champaign after 16 years in business in Homer. In 1988 they came out of retirement and opened Truck Trends, Inc. in Champaign and retired from that in 1995. She was an avid golfer and bowler for many years.

She and her husband purchased a mobile home park and motel in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., spending time with friends and family there for several years. When she and her husband retired, they traveled the United States and Canada in their motor home and lived in Lady Lake Florida during the winter months.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association (www.alz.org).