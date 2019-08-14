Around the Halls

By Caleigh Parsley

East Prairie Boys Basketball hosted a shootout that featured 14 teams on July 11 and 12. The teams involved were seventh grade: Decatur Hope Academy, Villa Grove, Paris Mayo, Shiloh, Unity, Blue Ridge, and Tuscola; eighth grade: St. Joe, Villa Grove, Paris Mayo, Shiloh, Unity, Blue Ridge, and Tuscola. Both seventh and eighth grade teams finished 4-2.

Then, eighth grade took on Greenfield, Ind., which is a suburban school with an enrollment of about 700 seventh and eighth graders, located east of Indianapolis. They split a double header with Tuscola winning one and losing one. The team then stayed the evening in Greenfield and toured the NCAA Hall of Champions Museum in Indianapolis the next morning as a team building trip. Both seventh and eighth grades had a great summer! Coach Dustin Dees commented that attendance was the best they have had, averaging between 22-25 students at every open gym and event they held this summer. Both Coach Dees and Coach Conner Plotner are proud of the boys and are looking forward to a fun and rewarding year with them this fall. Stay tuned for their game stats!

Thank you so much to Coulson Poffenberger and Blake Cruzan for getting our “FFA Plot” sign looking new again and for mowing the grass around the plot back on July 3!

On Tuesday, July 30, Tuscola FFA Officers met in the Ag room to discuss the 2019-2020 school year.

The third annual FFA Kickoff Cookout will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 in Ervin Parks north pavilion. It is open to (incoming) members, their families, Alumni, and anyone interested in joining FFA or the Alumni. The Alumni will provide burgers, hot dogs, chips, cupcakes, tea, lemonade, and water.

Student Council Officers: Emma Zimmer, Justine Kauffman, Dillan Alcorn, Ruchi Patel, Logan Wallace, and Caleb Haste met on Monday, Aug. 5 to begin planning the upcoming school year! Meadow Picazo was unable to attend. Some decisions regarding Homecoming 2019 were included in the many discussions. One decision was this year’s homecoming theme: “Starry Starry Nights.”

National Honor Society members helped teachers in the Tuscola school district set up their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 12 for this quickly-approaching school year from 10 a.m. to noon. NHS Leadership team: Lauren Farley, Courtney Kramer, Bryona Lee, and Carli Stone say that they cannot wait for a great year serving with the other members!