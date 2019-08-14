Annelle O’Brien

Annelle M. O’Brien, 66, of Tuscola, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at home.

Annelle was born July 28, 1953 to Ray and Pauline (Quick) Gregory in Tuscola.

She is survived by two children, Tracy Gregory, Lewis O’Brien, and one niece, Harmony Gregory. Annelle was preceded in death by her parents, life partner, Steven Rodmaker, and one brother, Edward Gregory.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, with Pastor Terri Haas officiating. Visitation was held an hour prior to the funeral service.

Annelle worked as Pharmacist Technician and worked at the Tuscola Methodist church food pantry. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.