Six Tuscola swim team members compete at Swimming Championship

Six swimmers from the Tuscola Torpedoes Swim Team qualified and competed this past Saturday Aug. 3 at the 2019 Summer League Swimming Championships. They joined other swim teams from our area to create the Central Illinois Swim Conference (CISC-IL). They competed against the Illiana Conference Swim Team, Midstate Conference United, Midwest Swim Conference and Southern Illinois Swim League.

Emma Carter competed in the 6 and under 25-yard backstroke. She placed eighth out of 12 swimmers and improved her time by 3.11 seconds. She also competed in the 6 and under 25-yard freestyle. She placed ninth out of 12 swimmers and improved her time by 0.16 seconds. She was able to be on one of our conferences 8 and under freestyle relays and placed eighth.

Jack Koehne competed in the 6 and under 25-yard backstroke. He placed fourth out of nine swimmers and improved his time by 8.03 seconds. He also competed in the 6 and under 25-yard freestyle. He placed third out of 10 swimmers and improved his time by 4.70 seconds. He was also on a 8 and under freestyle relay and placed seventh.

Claire Ellen Burlew competed in the 6 and under 25-yard backstroke. She placed ninth out of 12 swimmers and improved her time by 0.72 seconds. She also competed in the 6 and under 25-yard freestyle. She placed 10th out of 12 swimmers and improved her time by 1.61 seconds. She was also on a 8 and under freestyle relay and placed seventh.

Sami Walker competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard backstroke. She placed 11th out of 33 swimmers, beat her sister, and improved her time by 7.42 seconds. She also competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard butterfly. She placed 20th out of 31 swimmers and improved her time by 7.56 seconds. She competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard breastroke. She placed 24th out of 33 swimmers and improved her time by 2.04 seconds. She competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard freestyle. She placed 19th out of 34 swimmers. She was also placed on a 8 and under freestyle relay, which came in first.

Isabella Dueker competed in the 9-10 year old 100-yard individual medley. She placed 21st out of 30 swimmers and improved her time by 0.30 seconds. She also competed in the 9-10 year old 25-yard backstroke. She placed 13th out of 35 swimmers and improved her time by 0.55 seconds. She competed in the 9-10 year old 25-yard butterfly. She placed 21st out of 39 swimmers and improved her time by 3.73 seconds. She competed in the 9-10 year old 25-yard breast stroke. She placed 25th out of 35 swimmers and dropped 0.23 seconds. She was placed on a 9-10 year old freestyle relay, which came in eighth.

Grace Walker competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard backstroke. She placed 12th out of 33 swimmers and improved her time by 0.38 seconds. She also competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard butterfly. She placed ninth out of 31 swimmers and improved her time by 0.01 seconds. She competed in the 7-8 year old 25-yard freestyle. She placed 11th out of 34 swimmers, beat her sister and improved her time by 0.79 seconds. She was also on a 8 and under freestyle relay (same one as Emma) and placed eighth.

All of our swimmers swam really hard for our conference. They earned points for our team and improved their best times.