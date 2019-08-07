Gerald Neff

Gerald Lee Neff, 75, of Murdock passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, July 30, 2019 at home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Murdock United Methodist Church in Murdock with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Gerald was born May 26, 1944 in Winchester. He was the son of Howard and Mary (Winningham) Neff. He was married to Sarah (Standefer) Neff. He is survived by one son, Randy Neff; one daughter, Kandee Siegler; one step daughter, Dawn Fitzgerrel; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Neff, and one sister, Barbra Schollmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters. Gerald worked for the Murdock fire department, and later at the Camargo fire department as a first responder. Gerald enjoyed working on his antique tractors. Gerald’s happiest times were spent with his wife and family.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.