Darlene Beck

Darlene C. Beck, 81, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:47 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Private family graveside services will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Darlene was born on Nov. 29, 1937 in Iroquois County, the daughter of George and Winfred Clay Dodson. She married Donald H. Beck. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1978.

Survivors include her children: Valerie (Jack) Carter of Tuscola, Keith Beck and family of Florida and Kimberly Grassnickle and family of Oregon; grandchildren: Phil Halverson of Urbana, James (Jody Hawk) Halverson of Tuscola, Brad (Chrissy Howard) Carter of Atwood, Kristin Carter of Tuscola, Tyler (Lauren) Carter of Aurora, Jackie (Harold Yoder) Carter of Arthur and Taylor Carter of Tuscola; great-grandchildren: Issac, Grant, Molly and Cooper Halverson, Trey and Riley Strode, Brodie Carter, Aubrey and Madison Carter, Justin Miller and Paisley Yoder; sister: Marjorie Davis of Scottsdale, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, life partner: Ralph Pinto, brothers: Carroll and Charles Dodson and sister: Barbara Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hands-4-Paws.

Darlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting and putting together puzzles. Darlene loved animals and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.