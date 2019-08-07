Barbara A. Lindsay, 64, Grand Forks, died Monday, July 22, 2019 in her home.

Barbara Lindsay, the daughter of Lyle and Verna (Hoverson) Lindsay, was born on Dec. 5, 1954 at Decatur. She attended school at Tuscola. Barb attended Practical Nurse School and completed her LPN license. She moved to Colorado, which she loved. She perfected her cooking skills and showered those favors upon her family and friends. In 2000 she selflessly moved to Grand Forks to help her parents. She continued working as an LPN in Grand Forks.

She is survived by her siblings, Jeannette Lindsay and Jake/Jack (Deb) Lindsay, Denver, Colo., Greg (fiancée Sara) Lindsay, Rockford; sisters-in-law, Carol Teeters Lindsay Humphries, and Michele Baker-Lindsay; nephew, Ken Lindsay; and niece Noreen Lindsay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Verna Lindsay. and brother, Richard Lindsay.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Manvel. Visitation was prior to the service in the church. Inurnment followed in St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery at Manvel. There was a luncheon at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church following the cemetery service.

The family prefers that memorials to the Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks, gfparksfoundation.org/programs/veterans-memorial-park/.