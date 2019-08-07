Back in the Day– Aug. 7, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

Aug. 12, 2009

The Tuscola IGA held its annual IGA Hometown Kids Festival. Kids were treated to free food, games and prizes. Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Howard showed off a bullet proof vest that officers use in the line of duty, and the Tuscola Fire Department brought the mini fire engine for the kids to ride.

TCHS cheerleaders for the 2009 football season were Cori Ponder, Emily Groves, Morgan Short, Rachel Sapp, Claudia Christy, Paige Stokes, Hannah Leese, Kayce Patton, Liz Bosch, Breanna Douglas, and Lydia Swinford. They were coached by Deanna Woodard.

Warrior football players Chase Little, Jordan Knerr, Jerrod Baird, Kolby Clough and Kyle Bowles were the muscle behind the first place finish in the Truck Push contest at Tuscola’s lineman challenge held on July 31.

Those receiving the Douglas County Health Department Silver Spoon awards (a perfect score of 100) were: Brookstone Estates, Tuscola; Blair Concessions, Arthur; Dollar General, Tuscola; Arcola Citgo; Ironhorse Golf Club, Tuscola; The Briar Patch, Tuscola; Simple Pleasures Bed and Breakfast, Tuscola; Monical’s Pizza, Tuscola.

20 YEARS AGO

Aug. 10, 1999

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on to celebrate the completion of renovations to the Douglas County Mental Health Center, located at 114 W. Houghton St.

Dr. Stan Cross was retiring from the dental practice he established in Tuscola more than 40 years ago. His children were hosting an open house in his honor to mark the occasion.

Approximately 100 bushels of corn were “harvested” from Route 36, after a westbound trucker’s grain truck popped its tailgate and scattered the grain along the roadway. Cargill and IDOT officials worked for 30 minutes to clean the spill.

Tuscola resident Johnna Megeff took a third-place bronze medal in her age group at the 5K Run For The Bagel in Mattoon. Megeff posted an official time of 22:03 in a field of 236 runners.

30 YEARS AGO

Aug. 8, 1989

Dave Lohr, a name synonymous with Tuscola Little League for many years, was nominated by his peers for the 1989 National Volunteer of the Year.

Geoff Miller and Darrell Waite recently won the Junior/Senior tennis tournament sponsored by the Douglas County Tennis Association. The Waite/Miller team beat out second place finishers Jim Mitchell and Chad McCullough in the championship match, 6-2, 7-5.

Renovation of the Community Building was eagerly anticipated and was thought to begin as early as April if the Illinois Department of Commerce and the Community Affairs approved a $300,000 grant request for the project, which was anticipated to have a total cost of $401,270.

Tuscola Little League defeated Lovington 17-1 in the opening round of the Tuscola tournament underway at Ervin Park. Aaron Hastings went the distance for Tuscola allowing but two hits, walking nine, and striking out 13 players. David Jolley had four hits in five times at bat, while Chris Kincaid, Shane Ring and Matt Wingstrom contributed three hits apiece.

40 YEARS AGO

Aug. 9, 1979

Steve Hilgendorf would be joining the F.H. Jones Lumber Company as co-manager, according to Alan Michener. Hilgendorf, an EIU grad with a B.S. in environmental biology, botany and zoology, had been employed at Tuscola Lumber Company for the last eight years.

Fifteen-year-old Gary Doud of Tuscola won the $50 first prize in a contest held to name the recently moved Carpenter’s Clothing Store, owned by Dennis and Betty Hayes. In a masterful example of stating the obvious, Doud’s winning name for the store, now located at 110 W Sale Street, was the Hayes Clothing Store.

Fred and Linda Wieklinski of Munster, Ind., purchased the former Golden Lantern restaurant and were in the process of renovating the building in an early 1900 atmosphere. The full-service restaurant would include steaks, seafood, lunch specials and cocktails.

A fire completely destroyed the old Douglas County Grain Elevator on Aug. 1. Fire Chief Dennis Dietrich was unsure of what started the fire but believed it began in the mechanical room of the structure.

50 YEARS AGO

Aug. 7, 1969

Construction of Interstate 57 was rapidly moving north from Arcola. Concrete was poured to within one-quarter mile of Route 36 south of Tuscola. A small lake near the Hillcrest subdivision, created by excavation of fill dirt used in the I-57 construction, now encompassed nearly 10 acres and was anticipated to eventually reach a depth of 40 feet.

The Douglas County Board of Supervisors spent the major portion of a recent meeting discussing the possibilities of county-owned and operated ambulance service. Having a service available countywide, rather than just in the Tuscola area, was the goal.

Tuscola City Council was reviewing reports and recommendations from a Champaign engineering firm regarding the challenges associated with providing sidewalk service to East Prairie School.

Pastor M.D. Hilgendorf of Engadine, Mich., would soon be arriving in Tuscola with his family, to accept duties as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church.