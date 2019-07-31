John Stanfield

John Richard Stanfield, 85, of Tuscola, passed away at 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral Services were Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Villa Grove First Christian Church, 701 North Sycamore, Villa Grove, with the Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial followed in the Camargo Cemetery, Camargo.

Visitation was Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Richard was born on June 2, 1934 in Annapolis, Ill., the son of J.B. and Effie Newlin Stanfield. He married Linda Jane Blankenbeker on June 3, 1956 in Oblong. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Joe (Darla) Stanfield of Tuscola; daughter: Sara Jane (Sam) Brandenburg of Tuscola; grandchildren: Ryan (Brooke) Brandenburg, Hannah (Johnny) Marcrum, Cole Stanfield and Ty Stanfield; great-grandchildren: Corbin and Adisyn Moore, Camryn Brandenburg; and a great-grandson to be born in November, Samuel James Marcum; brothers: Donald Stanfield of Annapolis and Robert Stanfield of Mt. Vernon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard was a member of the US Army serving in Korea. He retired from Quantum-USI Chemical Company, where he worked as an operator in the Alcohol Unit for 40 years. Richard also owned and operated Stanfield Repair Service for more than 50 years. He served as a deacon and was a member of the Villa Grove First Christian Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Carle Foundation Hospital or Villa Grove First Christian Church.

