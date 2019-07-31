Gerald D. Riddle

Jerry Riddle, 88, of Villa Grove passed away at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Funeral services were Saturday July 27, 2019 at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with Pastor Robert Rasmus officiating. Burial was at Villa Grove Cemetery, Villa Grove, with military rites accorded. Visitation was immediately preceding funeral at Joines Funeral Home.

Jerry was born Oct. 7, 1930 in Bainbridge, Ind., the son of Robert and Josie Riddle. He married Medra Juanita Swaney on March 16, 1955 in Tuscola. Medra preceded Jerry in death Oct. 8, 1988.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Farris (Bill) and Richard Riddle (Elizabeth) of Urbana; six grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, Amanda, Ashley, Dylan, and Katarina; and eight great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Cody. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters, and special companion Norma Ward.

Jerry graduated from Villa Grove High School and enlisted in the US Army Jan. 18, 1951 and served in the Korean conflict. He came home after honorable discharge, married, and raised his family. He worked for 38 years and retired from U.S.I. Chemical of Tuscola. He was a member of the VFW of Villa Grove.

A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, his family meant everything to him. He enjoyed family events, holidays, birthdays, and spending time with those he loved. His hobbies included fishing, garage sales, thrift stores, watching Westerns, cheering for the Cardinals baseball team, and visiting favorite eateries throughout central Illinois.