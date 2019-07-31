Elizabeth Ann Rutledge

Elizabeth Ann “Sweet Liz” Rutledge, 46, of Arthur, passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Visitation was Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. Funeral services were Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. The Rev. Doug Davis officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Elizabeth Ann was born on Feb. 6, 1973 in Tuscola. She is a daughter of Michael Andrew and Mary Ellen (Brock) Rutledge.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Mary Ellen Rutledge of Arthur; two sisters, Sarah Chloe Rutledge of Arthur; and Susan Lynn Golden of Fredrick, Okla.

Elizabeth Ann is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sarah Rutledge and Hiley and Chloe Brock.

Elizabeth Ann has worked at Pauly’s BBQ in Arthur for the past few years, prior to that she had worked at Sandos Pizza in Arthur and Friendship Hill Retirement Center in Lovington for several years.

She was a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church and she loved her church family.

She was a Cub fan and an Illini Basketball fan. Elizabeth Ann truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was very fond of the holidays, especially Christmas.

Memorials may be made to Fragile X Foundation or the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.