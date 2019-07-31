Edith Burris

Edith Pearl (Burchett) Burris, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 27, 1923 to William and Martha Reeder) Burchett in Russell County, Ky., she married Arvin Burris Sept. 6, 1943 in Columbia Ky., he passed away Jan. 19, 1997.

She is survived by three sons, Phillip (Diane) Burris, Tuscola, Tony (Karen) Burris, Villa Grove, Bob (Martha) Burris, Newman; three daughters, Shirley Doherty, Villa Grove, Sue (Bud) Kremitzki, Brocton, Linda Burris, Camargo; also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law (Tom Doherty), five brothers and two sisters. She will be remembered for her love of family, her hand-made quilts, and her love for her dogs.

Funeral services were Thursday July 25, 2019 in the Joines Funeral Home (Il RT 130 S) Villa Grove, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating, burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. Visitation was Wednesday July 24 in the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association and the American Cancer Society.