Mary Maudine Hitt, 93, Arcola, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Charleston.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary was born on May 1, 1926 in Ezel, Ky. She was a daughter of Henry and Lucy (Combs) Lewis. She married Robert Hitt on Oct. 14, 1945. He passed away.

She is survived by her caregivers, Jess and Barb Adams and several other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.