Mary Carlyle

Mary Fern Carlyle, 94, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 2:08 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Zion United Church of Christ, rural Arthur, IL with Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mary Fern was born on Feb. 10, 1925 in rural Douglas County, the daughter of Orval C. and Leola K. Frahm Heit. She married William H. Carlyle on Aug. 23, 1954 in Pekin. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2013.

Survivors include her daughters: Katana S. Ponder of Hammond, Ramona A. Carlyle of Arthur and Marcia G. (Dave) Hackett of Tuscola; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; sister: Darlene (Larry) Harshbarger of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sister-in-law: Patty Heit of Atwood; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law: Harold Ponder; and brother: Lyle Dean Heit.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion United Church of Christ or Alzheimer’s Association.

Mary Fern attended Millikin University. She was a former school teacher, and she earned her pilot’s license. Mary Fern was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ, where she was the church pianist and organist for 70 years. She loved animals, mainly dogs and cats and she enjoyed gardening. Mary Fern’s family came first and foremost all of her life.

